Special dishes are on the menu at Shaw’s Crab House for its upcoming Lobster Festival. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a recipe to celebrate this, Shaw’s Crab House Executive Chef Arnulfo Tellez.

Lobster Cocktail Ingredients

1 lb. Maine Lobster

¼ orange

¼ grapefruit

¼ avocado

2-4 mint leaves, julienned

2-4 basil leaves

2 celery leaves, optional to garnish

pinch of maldon sea salt

pinch of togarashi

½ Tbsp sweet and sour vinaigrette, recipe below

Sweet & Sour Vinaigrette Ingredients

1 tablespoon sugar

1.5 tablespoon lemon juice

1.5 tablespoon lime juice

.5 tablespoon canola oil

Recipe:

Combine all of the ingredients for the Sweet & Sour Vinaigrette in a bowl, mix well and put to the side. In a medium size pot, fill with water enough to submerge lobster fully and bring water to boil. Put the lobster in the boiling water for 7 minutes. After 7 minutes, remove the lobster and submerge in ice cold water for 5 minutes. Once the lobster is cooled, cut the lobster in half lengthwise. Pull the tail meat out of the body and cut into small 1 inch chunks but keep the body shell for plating later. Remove meat from claws and knuckles. Put lobster to the side. Segment the orange and grapefruit into ½ inch squares. Slice avocado and cut into ½ chunks. Combine orange, grapefruit, avocado, mint, basil, sea salt, sweet and sour vinaigrette in a bowl and mix.. Add all lobster meat to the bowl and gently fold the lobster meat into the mixture. For plating, lay the empty lobster body shell in the center of the plate. Fill the cavity with the mixture Garnish with celery leaves and sprinkle togarashi

