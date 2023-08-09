Special dishes are on the menu at Shaw’s Crab House for its upcoming Lobster Festival. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a recipe to celebrate this, Shaw’s Crab House Executive Chef Arnulfo Tellez.
August 15 – September 4
21 E Hubbard St
(312) 527-2722
1900 E Higgins St, Schaumburg
(847) 517-2722
Lobster Cocktail Ingredients
1 lb. Maine Lobster
¼ orange
¼ grapefruit
¼ avocado
2-4 mint leaves, julienned
2-4 basil leaves
2 celery leaves, optional to garnish
pinch of maldon sea salt
pinch of togarashi
½ Tbsp sweet and sour vinaigrette, recipe below
Sweet & Sour Vinaigrette Ingredients
1 tablespoon sugar
1.5 tablespoon lemon juice
1.5 tablespoon lime juice
.5 tablespoon canola oil
Recipe:
- Combine all of the ingredients for the Sweet & Sour Vinaigrette in a bowl, mix well and put to the side.
- In a medium size pot, fill with water enough to submerge lobster fully and bring water to boil.
- Put the lobster in the boiling water for 7 minutes.
- After 7 minutes, remove the lobster and submerge in ice cold water for 5 minutes.
- Once the lobster is cooled, cut the lobster in half lengthwise.
- Pull the tail meat out of the body and cut into small 1 inch chunks but keep the body shell for plating later. Remove meat from claws and knuckles. Put lobster to the side.
- Segment the orange and grapefruit into ½ inch squares.
- Slice avocado and cut into ½ chunks.
- Combine orange, grapefruit, avocado, mint, basil, sea salt, sweet and sour vinaigrette in a bowl and mix..
- Add all lobster meat to the bowl and gently fold the lobster meat into the mixture.
- For plating, lay the empty lobster body shell in the center of the plate.
- Fill the cavity with the mixture
- Garnish with celery leaves and sprinkle togarashi
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.