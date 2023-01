What’s Krackin specializes in Southern-style seafood from crab legs to salmon burgers and lobster po-boys – they’ve got it all for the seafood lovers out there. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a crab leg boil are Maurinise Lee and Dwanna Woodard.

1310 E. 53rd Street

Instagram @whatskrackinhp

whatskrackinsouthernseafood.com

