If you’re searching for more peace in your life it may be time to stop rehashing the past or rehearsing the future and begin to live solely in the present moment. The book ‘What’s Here Now?’ offers insight and tips for living in the present. Author and Lead Pastor at Soul City Church Jeanne Stevens joins us now with more.

JEANNESTEVENS.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.