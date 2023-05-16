Brunch, it’s one of the most popular meals of the day. And here with a recipe that’s easy to follow and full of flavor, in our Studio 41 kitchen – International Travel Chef and Caterer Joanne Thomas.

Grand Marnier

French Toast

4-6 Servings

Ingredients:

For the French Toast

1 Loaf Brioche Bread

½ Cup Heavy Cream

½ Cup Milk

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 Tbsn Brown Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla Flavoring

2 Eggs

For the Sauce

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1 Cup Sugar

1 Tbsn Corn Starch

½ Cup Grand Marnier

1 tsp Vanilla Flavoring

2 tsp Butter

Mise en place:

Mixing Bowl

Whisk

Skillet or Griddle

Spatula

Small Sauce Pot

Measuring Cup

Measuring Spoons

Knife

Cutting Board

Directions:

Using the knife and cutting board. Cut the Brioche into 1-inch-thick slices. In mixing bowl, combine French Toast ingredients and mix well until combined and set aside.

Begin making the sauce. In a small sauce pot, combine sugar, heavy cream, corn starch, and vanilla flavoring, and bring to a boil. Using whisk to ensure well combined. Once the sauce begins to boil, slowly whisk in the Grand Marnier, allow to simmer for about 5 minutes. Turn off heat. Sauce will thicken upon standing. Just before serving, whisk in butter to finish the sauce.

Heat skillet or griddle and add a little vegetable oil or pan spray, to the pan to prevent your French Toast from sticking. Dip a slice, one at a time, into the mixture. Turn to coat evenly on both sides and place onto the hot skillet or griddle.

Repeat this step until you have at least 2 in your pan. Do not overcrowd your skillet, you need room to flip them. After at least a minute on each side, ensure that they are brown before you flip them over to cook on the other side. Repeat these steps until you have completed cooking your slices of Brioche bread. Drizzle sauce over your French Toast and serve.

