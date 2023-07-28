Bringing together community, family, diversity, music and art has been the focus of the Silver Room Block Party for nearly 20 years. This is the final year of this annual event and here with more on what’s coming up at this weekend’s send off – Silver Room Block Party Founder Eric Williams and Bronzeville Winery Lead Bartender Emmentt Jackson.

1506 E 53rd Street

773-947-0024

thesilverroom.com

silverroomblockparty.com

Facebook The Silver Room

Instagram @thesilverroom

Twitter @thesilverroom

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.