By now eligible parents could have received three child tax credit payments. What should parents know about this money and how best to use it? Financial Advisor Steve Lewit has these tips:

Start or add to your child’s 529 account

Develop a plan for automatic transfers to the 529 account

Build your savings

Talk to your tax or financial professional for advice

