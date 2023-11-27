Classic cocktails combined with world-class entertainment? It’s a perfect mix for west town’s new hot spot: Lemon Chicago. Here with more on this cocktail bar and show space, Lemon Chicago Owner, Jeremy Barrett.

Lemon Chicago

1600 W Grand Ave

lemonchicago.net

giffard.com

Instagram @lemon_chicago

Instagram @giffard_liqueurs_syrups

Kir Royale

Combine:

.5 oz Giffard Cassis Noir de Bourgone

Top with Dry Sparkling Wine

Lemon Twist

Method: Build ingredients into flute glass, express lemon oils from peel and garnish

Glassware: Champagne Flute

Garnish: Lemon twist or peel

Beaux Arts Stinger

Combine:

1 oz Cognac Park vs Carte Blanche

.75 oz Giffard Menthe Pastille

.5 oz Bigallet China-China

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a rocks glass filled with pellet ice. Top with more pellet ice to form a mound.

Glassware: Rocks glass

Garnish: Pellet Ice

