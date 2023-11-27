Classic cocktails combined with world-class entertainment? It’s a perfect mix for west town’s new hot spot: Lemon Chicago. Here with more on this cocktail bar and show space, Lemon Chicago Owner, Jeremy Barrett.
Lemon Chicago
1600 W Grand Ave
Instagram @lemon_chicago
Instagram @giffard_liqueurs_syrups
Kir Royale
Combine:
.5 oz Giffard Cassis Noir de Bourgone
Top with Dry Sparkling Wine
Lemon Twist
Method: Build ingredients into flute glass, express lemon oils from peel and garnish
Glassware: Champagne Flute
Garnish: Lemon twist or peel
Beaux Arts Stinger
Combine:
1 oz Cognac Park vs Carte Blanche
.75 oz Giffard Menthe Pastille
.5 oz Bigallet China-China
Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a rocks glass filled with pellet ice. Top with more pellet ice to form a mound.
Glassware: Rocks glass
Garnish: Pellet Ice
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.