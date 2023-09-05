‘In Good Spirits’ is a bar and bottle shop that just opened up in the West Town neighborhood. It’s looking to redefine the approach to ‘grabbing a drink’ with a selection of non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits. Co-founder of ‘In Good Spirits’ Hector Diaz joined Daytime Chicago with more information and a guide to making two of their cocktails.

InGoodSpirits.online

hello@ingoodspirits.online

Instagram: @ingoodspirits

Restaurant/Bar Address: 858 N. Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL

Hibiscus Margarita

2 oz Bare Zero Proof Tequila

½ oz fresh lime juice

¾ oz homemade hibiscus syrup

Add all ingredients plus sliced jalapeños in a shaker, shake vigorously and strain, rim glass with tajin, garnish with lime wheel and edible flower.

Wilfred’s Spritz

2oz Wilfred’s non-alcoholic aperitif

2 oz of alcohol removed sparkling wine

3 dashes of All The Bitters non-alcoholic orange bitters

Topped with Agua De Piedra sparkling water

Garnish with orange slice

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.