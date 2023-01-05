If there’s one thing we can all use more of its rest and good sleep. Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell joins us now to share some ways to help you sleep more in 2023.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
If there’s one thing we can all use more of its rest and good sleep. Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell joins us now to share some ways to help you sleep more in 2023.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now