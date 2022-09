Like most wine lovers, Tonya and I like what we like. But it’s a new year for Daytime Chicago and it’s time to mix things up. Wine and spirits expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now to challenge our palates with wines that are opposite of our favorites.

Instagram: @shallwewine

Twitter: @shallwewinechi

Facebook: Shall We Wine

shallwewine.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.