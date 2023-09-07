The Holidays will be here before you know it. And it you want to be the hostest with the mostess, our guest can help with that. He is a chef, caterer, and event curator with his own Youtube show. Chef Shad joins us now in Daytime Chicago’s Studio 41 Kitchen to help you step out of the box and elevate your brunch with a short ribs dish to die for.

Recipe for Short Ribs Dish:

Ingredients:

Short ribs

Carrots (desired amount)

Beef broth (1 quart)

Chicken broth (1 quart)

Green onion

Cheese (sharp cheddar) (1 cup)

Olive oil

Seasoning:

Season salt (1 tbsp)

Tonys creole (1 tbsp)

Garlic powder (2 tbsp)

Black pepper (1 tbsp)

Old bay (1 tbsp)

Ranch seasoning (2 tbsp)

Pot roast mix (1 tbsp)

Season short ribs with the following seasonings : tonys creole, garlic powder, season salt, black pepper. Once seasoned, add olive oil to short ribs & rub all the seasoning into the meat. In a pan on medium high heat, with a little olive oil in it, transfer meat to hot skillet. Sear meat for a couple of minutes on each side to get that brown color. Transfer meat to a separate pot adding beef broth, ranch seasoning, pot roast mix, carrots. Cook in oven for 4 hrs on 385 degrees until tender, or crockpot for 6.5 Hrs on low. To a pot of boiling water, add your grits, constantly stirring to ensure creaminess. Once grits are added , reduce heat and constantly stir for about 15 minutes, add obey, knorrs chicken seasoning, garlic powder, add your chicken broth, cheese and stir constantly until done. Another 5 minutes. Add grits to a bowl and top with short ribs

