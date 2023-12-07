Vinci, a traditional Italian restaurant is hosting a December wine dinner featuring four courses from seafood to braised short rib. Joining us now in our studio 41 kitchen with a taste is Executive Chef Ino Cruz.
Wednesday, December 13th
7 pm
1732 N. Halsted St
Instagram @vincichicago
Vinci’s Tagliatelle Pasta dish
Ingredients:
1lb Ground Pork
8oz Tagliatelle pasta
1 Small carrot – diced
1 Onion – diced
1 Small leek – diced
1 Rosemary Spring
2 Cloves garlic
1 Can San Marzano tomatoes
8oz Water or Tomato juice
4oz Virgin olive oil
2oz Butter
¼cup Parmigiano
Instructions:
- Heat oil in pan, add garlic & veggies, season with salt & pepper; cooked for 3-5minutes.
- Add pork and rosemary & cook until pork is cooked for 6 – 8minutes
- Add tomato juice let it simmer for 15 – 20 minutes until all flavors combine
- Toss in pasta, add butter & Parmesan.
- Enjoy!
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.