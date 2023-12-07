Vinci, a traditional Italian restaurant is hosting a December wine dinner featuring four courses from seafood to braised short rib. Joining us now in our studio 41 kitchen with a taste is Executive Chef Ino Cruz.

Wednesday, December 13th

7 pm

1732 N. Halsted St

Instagram @vincichicago

vinci.davinci-group.com

Vinci’s Tagliatelle Pasta dish

Ingredients:

1lb          Ground Pork

8oz         Tagliatelle pasta

1             Small carrot – diced

1             Onion – diced

1             Small leek – diced

1             Rosemary Spring

2             Cloves garlic

1             Can San Marzano tomatoes

8oz         Water or Tomato juice

4oz         Virgin olive oil

2oz         Butter

¼cup      Parmigiano

Instructions:

  1. Heat oil in pan, add garlic & veggies, season with salt & pepper; cooked for 3-5minutes.
  2. Add pork and rosemary & cook until pork is cooked for 6 – 8minutes
  3. Add tomato juice let it simmer for 15 – 20 minutes until all flavors combine
  4. Toss in pasta, add butter & Parmesan.
  5. Enjoy!

