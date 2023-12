Sponsored by Veterinary Emergency Group

Pets are a critical part of the family and must be treated as such during times of emergency so Veterinary Emergency Group helps people and their pets when they need it most.

Medical director, Christine Kilpatrick shared how they make the process as quick and easy as they can.

(630) 503-7415

veg.vet

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.