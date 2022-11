Vanille serves up highly acclaimed French pastries, desserts, and cakes. This Thanksgiving the apple pie streusel reigns supreme!! Joining us in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down the recipe is owner Sophie Evanoff.

Lincoln Park: 2108 N. Clark

French Market: 131 N. Clinton

Facebook @vanillepatisserie

Instagram @vanillechicago

vanillepatisserie.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.