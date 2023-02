As we near Valentine’s Day it can be tough to come up with a sweet and thoughtful gift idea. Lifestyle expert Josh McBride stopped by to give us some Valentine’s Day gift ideas for all.

Facebook Josh McBride

Instagram @JoshyMcB

Twitter @JoshyMcB

joshmcbrideworld.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.