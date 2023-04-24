Urbanbelly’s Kor-ican stew is part of its 15 year anniversary, which brings back the best dishes of Urbanbelly’s storied history and is a blend of Korean and Puerto Rican cuisines. Joining us now with the recipe is Cedric Harden.
TimeOut Market
916 W. Fulton Market
Wicker Park
1542 N. Damen Avenue
Facebook @urbanbellychicago
Instagram @urbanbellychicago
Braised Pork Ingredients:
● 4 lbs of pork belly or pork butt, cut in smaller pieces to fit in a roasting pan
● 1 cup fish sauce
● 1⁄2 cup sweet chili sauce
● 1⁄2 cup brown sugar
● 1⁄2 cup mirin
● 1⁄2 cup sriracha
● 1⁄2 cup Korean chili paste
Braised Pork Directions:
- Combine the fish sauce, sweet chili sauce, brown sugar, mirin, sriracha and chili
paste in a large bowl.
- Pour liquid over the pork until almost completely covered.
- Cook pork in a preheated 300 ̊ F oven, turning after one hour, for about 2 hours.
The pork should be tender and fully cooked.
- Remove the pork belly and cool.
- Once cooled, dice pork into large chunks, reserve.
Broth & Accompaniments:
● 2 lb bag of flat oval Korean rice cakes
● 6 cups unsalted chicken stock or broth
● 21⁄2 cups sweet chili sauce
● 1 cup of soy sauce
● 1 cup of fish sauce
● 1⁄2 cup Korean chili paste
● 2 cups of chopped napa kimchi
● 1 12 oz can of hominy, rinsed
● juice of 2 limes
● 2 tbsp toasted cumin seeds
● 1⁄4 cup of chopped cilantro
● 1⁄4 cup of garlic chives
Broth & Accompaniments Directions:
- Heat chicken broth in a saucepot.
- Add the sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce and Korean chili paste and
simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add the pork, rice cakes, napa kimchi, and hominy and continue to simmer until
rice cake is tender, approximately 5 minutes.
- Squeeze lime juice into the stew and ladle stew into 6 bowls and garnish with
toasted cumin, chopped cilantro and garlic chives.
TERAMANA COCKTAILS
The People’s Margarita
2 oz. Teremana Blanco .75 oz. Lime Juice .5 oz. Agave Nectar 1 oz. Pineapple Juice (to taste) Method: Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple leaves & sea salt (as desired).
Strawberry Supernova
1.5 oz. Teremana Blanco .5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice 1 oz Strawberry Puree 1 oz Coconut Water Top w/ Champagne
