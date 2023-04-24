Urbanbelly’s Kor-ican stew is part of its 15 year anniversary, which brings back the best dishes of Urbanbelly’s storied history and is a blend of Korean and Puerto Rican cuisines. Joining us now with the recipe is Cedric Harden.

TimeOut Market

916 W. Fulton Market

Wicker Park

1542 N. Damen Avenue

Facebook @urbanbellychicago

Instagram @urbanbellychicago

urbanbellychicago.com

Braised Pork Ingredients:

● 4 lbs of pork belly or pork butt, cut in smaller pieces to fit in a roasting pan

● 1 cup fish sauce

● 1⁄2 cup sweet chili sauce

● 1⁄2 cup brown sugar

● 1⁄2 cup mirin

● 1⁄2 cup sriracha

● 1⁄2 cup Korean chili paste

Braised Pork Directions:

Combine the fish sauce, sweet chili sauce, brown sugar, mirin, sriracha and chili

paste in a large bowl. Pour liquid over the pork until almost completely covered. Cook pork in a preheated 300 ̊ F oven, turning after one hour, for about 2 hours.

The pork should be tender and fully cooked. Remove the pork belly and cool. Once cooled, dice pork into large chunks, reserve.

Broth & Accompaniments:

● 2 lb bag of flat oval Korean rice cakes

● 6 cups unsalted chicken stock or broth

● 21⁄2 cups sweet chili sauce

● 1 cup of soy sauce

● 1 cup of fish sauce

● 1⁄2 cup Korean chili paste

● 2 cups of chopped napa kimchi

● 1 12 oz can of hominy, rinsed

● juice of 2 limes

● 2 tbsp toasted cumin seeds

● 1⁄4 cup of chopped cilantro

● 1⁄4 cup of garlic chives

Broth & Accompaniments Directions:

Heat chicken broth in a saucepot. Add the sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce and Korean chili paste and

simmer for 5 minutes. Add the pork, rice cakes, napa kimchi, and hominy and continue to simmer until

rice cake is tender, approximately 5 minutes. Squeeze lime juice into the stew and ladle stew into 6 bowls and garnish with

toasted cumin, chopped cilantro and garlic chives.

TERAMANA COCKTAILS

The People’s Margarita

2 oz. Teremana Blanco .75 oz. Lime Juice .5 oz. Agave Nectar 1 oz. Pineapple Juice (to taste) Method: Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple leaves & sea salt (as desired).

Strawberry Supernova

1.5 oz. Teremana Blanco .5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice 1 oz Strawberry Puree 1 oz Coconut Water Top w/ Champagne

