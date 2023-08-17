It’s an Uptown hidden gem with everything you need for an unforgettable night of entertainment. It’s the Chicago Magic Lounge where you can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, delicious small plates and enjoy fascinating acts performed by the best magicians around. Here with more on The Chicago Magic Lounge and to mix a couple of drinks for us – Bar Manager Aaron Ellsworth.
Drink #1 : Dark Arts
2 oz Rittenhouse Rye
.75 oz Cynar
0.25 oz Luxardo Morlacco Cherry
0.125 oz Cruzan Black Strap Rum
Method: Stir and strain into chilled coupe, no ice.
Drink #2 : Impractical Magic
1.5oz Soju
.75oz Real Blueberry purée syrup
.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.25oz Simple Syrup
1 barspoon of Cardamom Tincture*
Club Soda
Garnished with a Lemon wheel speared with a blueberry
Method: Combine all ingredients, except for soda water, in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake hard for 6 seconds. Strain cocktail into a collins glass and fill with fresh ice. Top with club soda and garnish. (will demo on air)
Drink #3 : Green Cardamom Tincture
Ingredients
- 1 cup + 1 tablespoon of neutral grain alcohol (such as Everclear, Diesel Grain Alcohol, or a high proof vodka)
- 1/3 cup (30g) Green Cardamom Pods, slightly crushed
Equipment:
- Airtight glass container with lid (Ex; mason jar)
- Mortar & Pestle or Large Spoon
- Fine Strainer
- Cheesecloth
Instructions:
- Gently crush your green cardamom pods with a mortar & pestle, or the back of a large spoon, to break the outer shells. You don’t need to turn them all the way into a powder.
- Combine your grain alcohol and green cardamom in an airtight glass container and seal the lid. Shake your mixture.
- Allow mixture to sit for 7-14 days, shaking once every day.
- After 7 days start tasting your tincture to assess its flavor level.
- Once your tincture is where you would like it, strain out the green cardamom pieces using a fine strainer and cheesecloth.
- Transfer your tincture into an airtight jar. Flavor will last up to a year.
- Label and date.
(312) 366-4500
5050 N Clark St
Instagram @chicagomagiclounge
Facebook: @ChicagoMagicLounge
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.