It’s an Uptown hidden gem with everything you need for an unforgettable night of entertainment. It’s the Chicago Magic Lounge where you can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, delicious small plates and enjoy fascinating acts performed by the best magicians around. Here with more on The Chicago Magic Lounge and to mix a couple of drinks for us – Bar Manager Aaron Ellsworth.

Drink #1 : Dark Arts

2 oz Rittenhouse Rye

.75 oz Cynar

0.25 oz Luxardo Morlacco Cherry

0.125 oz Cruzan Black Strap Rum

Method: Stir and strain into chilled coupe, no ice.

Drink #2 : Impractical Magic

1.5oz Soju

.75oz Real Blueberry purée syrup

.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.25oz Simple Syrup

1 barspoon of Cardamom Tincture*

Club Soda

Garnished with a Lemon wheel speared with a blueberry

Method: Combine all ingredients, except for soda water, in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake hard for 6 seconds. Strain cocktail into a collins glass and fill with fresh ice. Top with club soda and garnish. (will demo on air)

Drink #3 : Green Cardamom Tincture

Ingredients

1 cup + 1 tablespoon of neutral grain alcohol (such as Everclear, Diesel Grain Alcohol, or a high proof vodka)

1/3 cup (30g) Green Cardamom Pods, slightly crushed

Equipment:

﻿Airtight glass container with lid (Ex; mason jar)

﻿Mortar & Pestle or Large Spoon

﻿Fine Strainer

Cheesecloth

Instructions:

﻿﻿Gently crush your green cardamom pods with a mortar & pestle, or the back of a large spoon, to break the outer shells. You don’t need to turn them all the way into a powder. ﻿﻿Combine your grain alcohol and green cardamom in an airtight glass container and seal the lid. Shake your mixture. ﻿﻿Allow mixture to sit for 7-14 days, shaking once every day. ﻿﻿After 7 days start tasting your tincture to assess its flavor level. ﻿﻿Once your tincture is where you would like it, strain out the green cardamom pieces using a fine strainer and cheesecloth. ﻿﻿Transfer your tincture into an airtight jar. Flavor will last up to a year. Label and date.

(312) 366-4500

5050 N Clark St

chicagomagiclounge.com

Instagram @chicagomagiclounge

Facebook: @ChicagoMagicLounge

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.