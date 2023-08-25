Authentic Puerto Rican cuisine is on the menu at the recently opened Uptown restaurant Marina’s Bistro. Owner and Executive Chef Eric Roldan joined Daytime Chicago in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on the restaurant and prepping a hummus with plantain chips dish.

Hummus de Gandules with Plantain Chips Recipe:

· 2 cups of gandules

· 3 tablespoons of minced garlic

· 6 ice cubes

· 1/4 cup of lime juice

· 1/2 cup of roasted peppers

· 1/4 cup olive oil

· 6 stems of cilantro

· 2 teaspoons of salt

· 1/4 tahini

· 1/2 teaspoon of pepper

MarinasBistroChicago.com

Instagram: @MarinasBistroChicago

Facebook: @MarinasCafeChicago

Restaurant Address: 4554 N. Magnolia Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

