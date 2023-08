Circ Esteem’s mission is to unite youngsters across Chicago through circus arts. Here with more on why this is so important and how they’re getting it done – Circ Esteem Executive Director Dan Roberts.

4730 N Sheridan Rd

www.circesteem.org

Instagram: CircEsteem

Facebook: CircEsteem2001

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.