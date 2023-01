‘Updating’ is a live dating and comedy show bringing two singles on blindfolded first dates in front of live audiences. You can now be a part of all the fun at Den Theatre. Joining us with the details are comedians and hosts Brandon Berman and Harrison Forman.

Thursday, January 26th

at 7:30 pm

1331 N. Milwaukee Avenue

thedentheatre.com

Instagram @updatingshow

