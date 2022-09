The Limoncello craze has made its way to the states in a strong way. The zesty and sweet lemon liqueur from the Amalfi Coast is now something you can enjoy without having to jet over to Italy. Jaysen Euler joins us now with a look at Fiore Pizzeria and Bakery’s limoncello cocktail.

7407 Madison Street – Forest Park

Instagram @fiorepizzeria

fiorebakes.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.