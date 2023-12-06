To celebrate the holiday season, Tutore Cooking School is hosting Italian Christmas Cookie Making classes.

Co-founder Chef Dean Zanella joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a preview.

Italian Christmas Cookies Class

December 10th & 11th

2755 W. Belmont Ave

(773) 942-6706

tutorecookingschool.com

Italian Anise Cookies

● ½ # butter

● 1 cup sugar

● 4 eggs

● 1/2 cup milk

● 1 tsp each vanilla, lemon and anise extract (or 4 teaspoons lemon extract)

● 4 1/2 cups Flour

● 3 Tablespoons baking powder

Cream butter/margarine and sugar

Add eggs one at a time mixing well;

add milk and flavoring

Add flour mixture and baking powder – mix well

Using floured hands, shape into 1″ balls. Place on greased cookie sheet and bake at 350

degrees 8-10 minutes (check as sometimes the batter is thicker and more baking time is

needed). Cool.



Bacci di Dama

Makes Approximately 20 Cookies

● 100 g hazelnuts, peeled

● 100 g sugar

● 100 g all purpose flour

● 100 g butter, cold, cut into small cubes

● 40 g dark chocolate, chopped

Preheat oven to 350°F Place the hazelnuts in a single layer and roast them for 10

minutes or until just golden brown. Remove them from the oven and allow them to cool. Place roasted hazelnuts and sugar in a food processor and pulse them until very finely

ground.

Transfer the hazelnut mixture into a large bowl, add the flour and cold butter, cut into

chunks. Mix with your hands until you form a smooth even dough. Wrap the dough in

chunks. Mix with your hands until you form a smooth even dough. Wrap the dough in

plastic wrap and refrigerate (1 hour). Use your hands to form small even balls ( about 2 teaspoon of dough each) and place

them on a baking tray covered with parchment paper. Refrigerate for at least 30

minutes. Preheat oven to 325℉ Bake the baci di dama cookies for about 15-17 minutes, or until they have a crispy

surface and a nice golden color. Remove them from the oven and allow them to cool

completely. Place the chopped dark chocolate in the top of a double boiler. Stir the chocolate until it

is completely melted. Spread 1 teaspoon of melted chocolate onto the bottom half of the cookies. Allow the

chocolate to sit and harden slightly, then cover with the other half and press to adhere.

Allow the baci di dama cookies to set, then serve.

