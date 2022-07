INK 180 transforms the painful reminders of toxic situations into beautiful art by covering the tattoos of former gang members and survivors of sex trafficking or domestic violence. Founder Chris Baker joins us now with more.

27 Stonehill Road Unit D

Oswego, IL

630-554-1404

Facebook INK 180

ink180.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.