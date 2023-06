Tuk Tuks on Devon is an outdoor sculpture exhibition that opened earlier this year – all sculptures created by Chicago artists. Here with more on this exhibition and why you should check it – is the Business District Manager of the Rogers Park Business Alliance, Carolina Juarez.

(773) 508-5885

ondevon.org

Instagram @_OnDevon

Facebook @OnDevonAve

Twitter @OnDevon_

