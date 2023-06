This shelter is all about ensuring that every cat thrives and with kitten season upon us they’re going to need all the help they can get. Here with more on the Tree House Humane Society and how you lend a helping hand is Tree House volunteer and donor Renee MacDonald.

(773) 262-4000

treehouseanimals.org

Instagram @treehousehumanesociety

Facebook @TreeHouseHumaneSociety

Twitter @treehousecats

Cat Walk

Saturday, August 19

12:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Tickets: $55

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.