Tonight is the big night where many of us will be taking the kids out trick-or-treating but the fun can continue after with these easy to make treats. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with treat ideas to make after trick-or-treating is founder of Fancy Sprinkles Lisa Steely.
What You’ll Need (included in kit):
- Haunted Manor Kit
- Fancy Melting Candy
- Fancy Sprinkles
- Fancy Edible Glitter
- Fancy Edible Shimmer
- Fancy Brush Set
- Manor Mold
What You’ll Need (beyond the kit):
- Microwave
- Serving Board/Plate/Tray
- Cooking Spray [optional but recommended]
- Offset Spatula or Butter Knife [optional]
- Fancy Magic Mat [optional]
- Disposable Gloves [optional]
Instructions Print / Download PDF
What You’ll Need: (*Included in kit)
- Bomb Mold*
- Fancy Melting Candy*
- Fancy Sprinkles*
- Fancy Edible Glitter
- Baking sheet or cutting board
- Microwave-safe plate or frying pan
- Bomb fillings [optional]: hot chocolate mix, mini marshmallows, crushed candy bars, peppermint candy, toffee bits, or chocolate chips
- Milk or milk substitute – 6oz per bomb
Instructions Print / Download PDF
What You’ll Need: (*included in kit)
- Fancy Sugar*
- Fancy Edible Glitter*
- Rimming liquid [we love using honey, agave or lime juice]
- Beverage of choice
- Glassware
- 2 Plates
- Micro-Dosing Spoons [optional]
Instructions Print / Download PDF
What You’ll Need:
- Jelly Hues™ Food Coloring Gel
- Fancy Edible Glitter
- Fancy Sprinkles
- Fancy Icing Stickers
- Cupcake mix & required ingredients
- Cupcake pan
- Mixing bowls
- Whisk
- Knife
- One can of vanilla frosting
- Oven
- Frosting piping bag & tip [optional]
- Fancy Brushes, Dusting Pump, or a clean craft brush
Instructions Print / Download PDF
