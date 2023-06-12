We’re kicking off our Father’s Day show with a recipe full of love and memories from a member of our Daytime Chicago family. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to show off his cooking skills with an Italian dish – Pasta Con le Sarde – our cameraman Joe Campanella.
RECIPE – PASTA CON LE SARDE (for two)
Ingredients
- A small tablespoon of tomato paste
- 3-5 sardines (fresh or tinned)
- 1 Fennel Bulb (for the fronds)
- Small handful of toasted pine nuts
- Small handful of currants
- Small handful of breadcrumbs
- 1 small yellow onion
- 1 clove of garlic
- 2/3 cup of White wine
- A few threads of Saffron
- Sea salt for the pasta water and for the sauce
- Small amount of sugar
- 6-8 ounces of bucatini pasta
- Extra virgin olive oil
Directions
- Take the currants and saffron and add to white wine in a small cup. Set aside.
- Toast breadcrumbs with EVOO in a sauce pan.
- Remove breadcrumbs and add pine nuts to pan. Toast, but not too much!
- Start your water boiling for the pasta. Salt well, and add in fennel fronds. A few stems should do. We are cooking them until soft, then removing and using the same water to boil the pasta.
- To build our sauce, start by finely dicing the onion and add to pan with EVOO over medium heat.
- Finely dice the garlic and add to the onion after the onion takes on some color.
- Add in tomato paste and mix together with garlic and onion.
- After garlic takes some color, add in wine, currant and saffron mixture.
- Remove fennel fronds from boiling water and add in bucatini.
- Chop fennel fronts and add to pan with the garlic, onion, currants and tomato paste
- Chop sardines (if fresh, you must clean them), and add to sauce pan. Lower heat to a simmer. If it’s too dry, add a bit of the pasta cooking water.
- When the pasta is almost finished (1-2 minutes away from al dente), remove and add to sauce. Cook the rest of the way with the sauce.
- Plate pasta.
- Mix breadcrumbs and a small amount of sugar to taste in a bowl.
- Sprinkle breadcrumb and sugar mixture and a squirt of EVOO over finished pasta and enjoy!
