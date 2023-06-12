We’re kicking off our Father’s Day show with a recipe full of love and memories from a member of our Daytime Chicago family. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to show off his cooking skills with an Italian dish – Pasta Con le Sarde – our cameraman Joe Campanella.

RECIPE – PASTA CON LE SARDE (for two)

Ingredients

  • A small tablespoon of tomato paste
  • 3-5 sardines (fresh or tinned)
  • 1 Fennel Bulb (for the fronds)
  • Small handful of toasted pine nuts
  • Small handful of currants
  • Small handful of breadcrumbs
  • 1 small yellow onion
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 2/3 cup of White wine
  • A few threads of Saffron
  • Sea salt for the pasta water and for the sauce
  • Small amount of sugar
  • 6-8 ounces of bucatini pasta
  • Extra virgin olive oil

Directions

  1. Take the currants and saffron and add to white wine in a small cup. Set aside.
  2. Toast breadcrumbs with EVOO in a sauce pan.
  3. Remove breadcrumbs and add pine nuts to pan. Toast, but not too much!
  4. Start your water boiling for the pasta. Salt well, and add in fennel fronds. A few stems should do. We are cooking them until soft, then removing and using the same water to boil the pasta.
  5. To build our sauce, start by finely dicing the onion and add to pan with EVOO over medium heat.
  6. Finely dice the garlic and add to the onion after the onion takes on some color.
  7. Add in tomato paste and mix together with garlic and onion.
  8. After garlic takes some color, add in wine, currant and saffron mixture.
  9. Remove fennel fronds from boiling water and add in bucatini.
  10. Chop fennel fronts and add to pan with the garlic, onion, currants and tomato paste
  11. Chop sardines (if fresh, you must clean them), and add to sauce pan. Lower heat to a simmer. If it’s too dry, add a bit of the pasta cooking water.
  12. When the pasta is almost finished (1-2 minutes away from al dente), remove and add to sauce. Cook the rest of the way with the sauce.
  13. Plate pasta.
  14. Mix breadcrumbs and a small amount of sugar to taste in a bowl.
  15. Sprinkle breadcrumb and sugar mixture and a squirt of EVOO over finished pasta and enjoy!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.