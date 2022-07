When you talk about Chicago’s vast architecture you most likely aren’t describing the buildings as ‘ugly.’ But one local tour guide begs to differ. Tours with Mike offers a twist on traditional Chicago tours and points out the beautiful buildings as well as the ones that aren’t. Mike McMains joins us now.

tourswithmike.com

Facebook @tourswithmike

Instagram @tours_with_mike

