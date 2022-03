It’s spring break time and whether you’re a college student, a couple looking to get away or want to take the kiddos on a vacay there are some essentials everyone can use to make sure your trip is hassle free. Renee Silverman, co-owner of Irv’s Luggage joins us now with a few of her top picks for travel essentials.

1322 S. Milwaukee Ave.

Vernon Hills

Facebook Irv’s Luggage

Instagram @irvsluggage

irvsluggage.com

