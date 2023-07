If you’re looking for some hot spots to visit this summer we have the destinations you need to check out in July and August. And here with those destinations you should have on your radar – travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.

Facebook Tornatore Travels

Instagram @theoutsideinsider

Twitter @JMTornatore

theoutsideinsider.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.