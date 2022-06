Pizza, cocktails, coffee and ‘Big Gay’ trivia for a good cause. Rewired Pizza Cafe and Bar has it all. Joining us now with all the details is owner Daniel Barat and trivia night facilitator Stew Jamesson.

1100 W. Thorndale Avenue

Big Gay Trivia Night: June 27th

Facebook @rewiredpizzacafe

Instagram @rewiredpizzacafe

rewiredcafe.com

