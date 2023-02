‘Toni Stone’ is now on stage at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, the play tells the inspirational true story of the first woman to play professional baseball. Here with a preview of what audiences can expect are the stars of the show, Tracey N. Bonner and Chiké Johnson.

Now through February 26

Goodman Theatre

312-443-3800

GoodmanTheatre.org/toni

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.