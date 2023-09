He’s a comedian and actor who’s been in show business for 50 years. Now he’s coming to Zanies with a motivational presentation for aspiring performers. Tom Dreesen joined Daytime Chicago with more on his extensive career and new projects.

Show:

Wednesday, September 13th – doors open at 12 pm

Zanies Chicago

1548 N. Wells Street

chicago.zanies.com

tomdreesen.com



