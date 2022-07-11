In the summer time everyone loves a good burger so today we’re learning how to garnish gourmet burgers. Chef Janet Kirker from RJ Grunts joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with some tips and tricks.

2056 N. Lincoln Park West

Facebook @rjgrunts

Instagram @rjgrunts

rjgruntschicago.com

Burgers

4 ½ Pound Hamburger Patties

4 Sesame Seed Hamburger Buns

Onions Strings

2 Spanish Onions Thinly Sliced

1 cup Flour

1 teaspoon each of: Black Pepper, Celery Salt, Granulated Garlic, Dry Mustard, Kosher Salt

½ teaspoon each of: Cayenne Pepper, Ground Thyme, Ground Oregano

1 quart Frying Oil

Bleu Cheese Dressing

1 cup Mayonnaise

2 oz Danish Bleu Cheese Crumbles

½ cup Buttermilk

Dash White Pepper

Combine all the ingredients for the Bleu Cheese Dressing, mix well and chill. Combine the flour and spices for the Onion Strings and mix well. Place sliced onions in a large mixing bowl and add a little water to slightly coat onions. Add the seasoned wing flour and toss to coat. Fry coated onions in an oil filled frying pan until golden brown. Remove and drain. Cook Burgers to desired degree of doneness on grill and toast buns. Place cooked burger patty on bottom bun, top with one heaping tablespoon of Bleu Cheese Dressing and add fried Onion Strings on top of dressing. Finish with top bun.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.