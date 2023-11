Shop early and set boundaries with toxic relatives. Those are two of the tips we have to help you mentally thrive this holiday season. Here with these tips and more – Health Coach and Podcast Host Nikeya Young.

victoriouslivingsolutions.com

INSTAGRAM @victoriouslivingsolutions

FACEBOOK victoriouslivingsolutions

TWITTER @nikeyayoung

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.