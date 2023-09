The dynamics of hybrid work have changed the way we live and even the way we practice self-care.

BIAN co-founders Joe Fisher and Mar Soraparu stopped by to share tips to help you master remote work.

600 W. Chicago Ave – Suite 001

livebian.com

312-625-0845

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.