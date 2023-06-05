If you’re trying to make healthy, but still tasty meals we’ve got some ideas and recipes for you. Here to get us started in our Studio 41 kitchen is chef and the author of ‘Abuela’s Plant-Based Kitchen’ Karla Salinari.

karlasalinari.com

Instagram @TheLatinaHealthCoach

INGREDIENTS

3 ripe bananas

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1⁄4 cup unsweetened dairy-free milk 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1⁄2 cup coconut oil

3⁄4 cup coconut palm sugar 2 cups oat flour

3⁄4 teaspoon baking soda 1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1 cup dairy-free chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 × 9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, mash the bananas. Add vanilla, dairy-free milk, apple cider vinegar, and coconut oil and combine. In another large mixing bowl, combine the coconut palm sugar, oat flour, baking soda, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and combine. Using a spatula, fold in the chocolate chips.

Pour the batter into the baking pan and bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until edges are golden and a toothpick inserted comes out mostly clean. Once ready, remove from the oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes before cutting into squares and serving.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.