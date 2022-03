It’s National Hot Chicken Day and what better way to celebrate than with a Nashville hot chicken sandwich. Joe Fontana owner of Fry the Coop is here in our Studio 41 kitchen with the recipe and some tips for making fried chicken at home.

Facebook @frythecoop

Instagram @frythecoop

Twitter @frythecoop

frythecoop.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.