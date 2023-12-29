As we head into the new year, you may be thinking of ways to clean up your diet and eat a little healthier.

CD Young, founder of Wild Thing Restaurant Group joined us to share tips, healthy dishes and mocktail recipes.

924 Green Bay Road – Winnetka

spiritelephantrestaurant.com

Vegan Broccoli “Cheddar” Soup

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

1/2 onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups vegetable broth

2 cups water

2 medium peeled yellow potatoes diced or one large peeled russet potato chopped

2 tbsp white miso paste

1 chopped carrot

3/4 cup raw cashews

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1/2 tsp paprika or smoked paprika

1 tsp lemon juice

about five cups broccoli florets with chopped stems

Cholula to taste (I use a about a teaspoon)

Salt and Pepper to taste

sliced vegan cheddar for garnish

croutons if desired

Directions:

Saute onion till almost translucent, add garlic and carrot and continue simmering for a few minutes. Add broth and water and cashews, potato, and broccoli stems and low boil for about 20 minutes. Then ladle the contents into a blender and blend until smooth. Return to pot and add the rest of the ingredients (florets last) and simmer until florets are softened (about 10 minutes). Stir frequently. Finish with salt, pepper and garnishes. Serve with crusty bread or toast if desired.

If soup is too thick, add water until desired consistency

