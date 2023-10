“Time Warp – A Rocky Horror Immersive Pop-up” is taking over Redline VR this Halloween season featuring cocktails, photo opps, and Chicago’s best drag artists.

Managing producer of Redline VR, Spencer Duncan joined us with all the details.

Now – October 31st

Redline VR

4702 N. Ravenswood Ave

redlinevr.com

