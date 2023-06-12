If you already have the perfect gift for Father’s Day, how about making a drink suited just for him – to make the day even better. Here to get us started with three types of cocktails for three types of dad – wine and spirits expert Christine Deussen.

White Port & Tonic

1½ oz dry white Port (Kopke Dry White recommended)

4 oz tonic water

Garnish: Orange wedge or rosemary sprig

Fill a glass with ice; add the white Port and top the tonic water while very gently stirring. Garnish with an orange wedge or rosemary sprig.

Arnoldo Palmer

2 oz ruby Port (Kopke Fine Ruby recommended)

High quality lemonade (to taste)

Garnish: Mint leaves or lemon wedge

Fill a lemonade glass with ice, add the Port, then add the lemonade to taste. Stir while you add the lemonade to ensure the drink is fully mixed. Garnish with the mint and lemon wedge.

Trafalgar Punch

3 lemons, peeled and juiced

Reserve the peels, to muddle with 5 oz of sugar (white or brown to taste)

12 oz tawny Port (Kopke 10 Year Old Tawny recommended)

8 oz Armagnac (or, Cognac, if that is what you have on-hand)

4 oz white rum

24 oz cool water

As garnishes: Dash of nutmeg, lemon slices to float in the punch, aromatic herbs

Peel the lemons, saving the peel, and juice them. Muddle the peels with the sugar: white sugar will give a cleaner taste, brown sugar will add caramelized complexity, or you can mix them. Let the peels and sugar sit for an hour and then add all the ingredients and stir thoroughly. Leave the contents in a covered pitcher or bowl in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours before serving. When ready to serve, pour into the punch bowl over a large block of ice, and garnish with nutmeg, lemon slices, and aromatic herbs.

