It’s spring and we’ve got three cocktails to help us celebrate the season and that very important holiday that’s just around the corner… Mothers Day!
The Signature Room at the 95th
875 N Michigan Ave
SignatureRoom.com
FRENCH PEAR MARTINI
Lemon wedge
Granulated sugar
1.5oz Grey Goose La Poire vodka
1.5oz St. Germain Elderflower liqueur
Chilled One Hope/Signature Room Sparkling Wine
Dried pear
Run a lemon wedge around the rim and dip into granulated sugar
Fill a shaker with ice, St. Germain and Pear Vodka
Shake well, strain into martini glass and top with sparkling wine
Garnish with dried pear
BLACKBERRY COLLINS
1.5 oz. McQueen & the Violet Fog Ultraviolet gin
.5 oz. blackberry brandy
.75 oz lemon juice
.5 oz. simple syrup
Club soda
Lime Wedge
Fill a shaker with ice, gin, brandy, lemon juice and simple syrup
Shake well, strain into Collins or rocks glass and top with club soda
Garnish with lime wedge
SIGNATURE ROOM CHAMPAGNE PUNCH
1 oz. Bacardi Black rum
1 oz. Cruzan Hurricane Proof 137
1 oz. Lime Sour
4 oz. Pineapple juice
2 oz. Orange Juice
Splash of Grenadine
Chilled One Hope/Signature Room Sparkling Wine
Pineapple Wedge & Maraschino cherry
Fill a shaker with ice, rums, lime sour, juices and grenadine
Shake well, strain into hurricane glass and top with sparkling wine
Garnish with pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.