It’s spring and we’ve got three cocktails to help us celebrate the season and that very important holiday that’s just around the corner… Mothers Day!

The Signature Room at the 95th

875 N Michigan Ave

SignatureRoom.com

FRENCH PEAR MARTINI

Lemon wedge

Granulated sugar

1.5oz Grey Goose La Poire vodka

1.5oz St. Germain Elderflower liqueur

Chilled One Hope/Signature Room Sparkling Wine

Dried pear

Run a lemon wedge around the rim and dip into granulated sugar

Fill a shaker with ice, St. Germain and Pear Vodka

Shake well, strain into martini glass and top with sparkling wine

Garnish with dried pear

BLACKBERRY COLLINS

1.5 oz. McQueen & the Violet Fog Ultraviolet gin

.5 oz. blackberry brandy

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz. simple syrup

Club soda

Lime Wedge

Fill a shaker with ice, gin, brandy, lemon juice and simple syrup

Shake well, strain into Collins or rocks glass and top with club soda

Garnish with lime wedge

SIGNATURE ROOM CHAMPAGNE PUNCH

1 oz. Bacardi Black rum

1 oz. Cruzan Hurricane Proof 137

1 oz. Lime Sour

4 oz. Pineapple juice

2 oz. Orange Juice

Splash of Grenadine

Chilled One Hope/Signature Room Sparkling Wine

Pineapple Wedge & Maraschino cherry

Fill a shaker with ice, rums, lime sour, juices and grenadine

Shake well, strain into hurricane glass and top with sparkling wine

Garnish with pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry

