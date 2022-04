1800’s vs 2020 is a compelling stage play holding a mirror up to society, examining America’s sordid past during slavery. Joining us now with more on the play’s mission is writer, producer and director Richard Gallion.

April 9th at 7 pm

April 10th at 4 pm

APC Theater:

11401 S. Vincennes Ave

richardgallion.com

