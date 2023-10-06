With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s important to know the who, what and where of mammograms.
Dr. Wendy McDonald joined us to share more.
312-263-5517
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s important to know the who, what and where of mammograms.
Dr. Wendy McDonald joined us to share more.
312-263-5517
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now