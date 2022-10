Pies By Shine specializes in creating delicious no-bake dessert options. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down the secret to no-bake desserts is owner Tina Jackson.

To place an order:

(773) 368-9363

Facebook Pies by Shine

Instagram @pies_by_shine

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.