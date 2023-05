The Second City’s Inaugural Victor Wong Fellowship is a first-of-its kind program featuring and empowering all Asian-American performers. Joining us now with details on the program are fellows Harrison Hapin and Tanvi Kumar.

Box Office 312-337-3992

Facebook @TheSecondCity

Instagram @TheSecondCity

Twitter @TheSecondCity

Secondcity.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.