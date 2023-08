The Chicago Ducky Derby returns this Thursday and all are welcome to head down to the Columbus Drive Bridge, enjoy the family festivities while also raising funds to support Special Olympics, Illinois. Here with more about this year’s event, Amanda Spies and Josh LeClaire.

August 10 at 10am

Columbus Drive Bridge

Facebook Special Olympics Illinois

Instagram @specialolympicsillinois

Twitter @SO_Illinois

chicagoduckyderby.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.