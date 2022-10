Over the years there have been a few studies looking at chemical hair straighteners and their relationship with health, particularly in the Black community. Dr. Wendy McDonald joins us now to further discuss.

312-263-5517

Facebook @dreverywoman

Instagram @dreverywoman

Twitter @dreverywoman

loopobgyn.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.