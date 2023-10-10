The Pizza Girl is one of the finalists on Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Food Stars’ best known for her organic sauces.

She joined us in our Studio 41 kitchen to discuss her journey and a pizza baked ziti recipe.

Pizza Baked Ziti

* Ziti noodles

* Pizza girl marinara

* Ricotta cheese

* Mozzarella

* Crumbled sausage

* Pepperoni

* Green bell peppers



Instructions

* Boil noodles until al dente

* Put in baking dish with marinara , ricotta and all the toppings

* Top with mozzarella

* Bake until golden brown on top

