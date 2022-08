That was a clip from the Netflix show ‘Never Have I Ever’ starring Adam Shapiro. But Adam isn’t just an actor, he’s also bringing the perfect summertime snack to Chicago with his company Shappy Pretzel Co. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is founder Adam Shapiro.

Available at the Windy City Smokeout & Corey’s NYC Bagel Deli locations

Facebook @ShappyPretzel

Instagram @ShappyPretzel

shappypretzel.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.